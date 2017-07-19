17 Alleged MS-13 Gang Members Indicted On Long Island

By 1 hour ago
  • Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone speaks at a press conference in April in Hauppauge, N.Y., where he vowed to take action against the MS-13 street gang. On Wednesday, 17 alleged MS-13 gang members were indicted for two murders on Long Island.
    Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone speaks at a press conference in April in Hauppauge, N.Y., where he vowed to take action against the MS-13 street gang. On Wednesday, 17 alleged MS-13 gang members were indicted for two murders on Long Island.
    Frank Eltman / AP

Federal prosecutors have announced the indictments of more than a dozen MS-13 gang members in two high profile killings on Long Island this year.

Prosecutors unsealed a superseding indictment against 17 gang members for the brutal murders of four teenagers in April, and the assassination of a rival gang member in a deli last January.

Acting U.S. Attorney Bridget Rohde said, “We will not allow our youth and our young adults to be murdered, threatened, harassed, and prevented from having the type of lives they should be living here. We won’t tolerate this violence in our schools, in our parks, or in our neighborhoods.”

Rohde said in the April murders, the teens were suspected by MS-13 of belonging to a rival gang. Two girls lured them to a park where they were met by a dozen gang members armed with machetes, knives, and wooden clubs. Family members say the four boys were not gang members.

Tags: 
Long Island
gangs
MS-13

Related Content

Federal Authorities Round Up MS-13 Gang Members

By May 12, 2017
Salvador Melendez / AP

Over the past six weeks, federal authorities have rounded up more than 1,300 gang members across the nation in what they are calling a “gang surge.” This includes members of the violent MS-13 gang on Long Island.