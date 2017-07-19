17 Alleged MS-13 Gang Members Indicted On Long Island

Federal prosecutors have announced the indictments of more than a dozen MS-13 gang members in two high profile killings on Long Island this year.

Prosecutors unsealed a superseding indictment against 17 gang members for the brutal murders of four teenagers in April, and the assassination of a rival gang member in a deli last January.

Acting U.S. Attorney Bridget Rohde said, “We will not allow our youth and our young adults to be murdered, threatened, harassed, and prevented from having the type of lives they should be living here. We won’t tolerate this violence in our schools, in our parks, or in our neighborhoods.”

Rohde said in the April murders, the teens were suspected by MS-13 of belonging to a rival gang. Two girls lured them to a park where they were met by a dozen gang members armed with machetes, knives, and wooden clubs. Family members say the four boys were not gang members.