17 Alleged MS-13 Members Indicted On Murder, Drug Trafficking Charges

On Long Island, 17 alleged members of the MS-13 street gang have been indicted after a multi-agency, multi-state investigation into the gang’s activities. One of those indicted is the “highest level leader” of the gang in the Northeast.

Nassau County District Attorney Madeline Singas says the 17 face charges ranging from murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and drug trafficking.

She says the investigation was done by local, state, and federal authorities in New York, New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, and Texas.

“This is one of the biggest takedowns we’ve had, in this office certainly. So it is an incredible plethora of information that we’ve uncovered, it’s an incredible partnership that we’ve established, and we’re going to continue to work together until we eradicate this gang.”

Singas would not name the kingpin, who is in custody in Maryland.

Two of those arrested have been charged with the murder of 16-year-old Angel Soler, whose body was found in the woods off the Southern State Parkway in October.

Singas also says at least three other murders were prevented during the course of the investigation.