$8 Million In Federal Funds Awarded To Help Homeless On Long Island

On Long Island, 33 organizations that help the homeless have received an early Christmas present thanks to U.S. Senators Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand of New York.

Schumer and Gillibrand have secured over $8 million in federal funds for the Long Island organizations, mostly non-profits, but which also include several government agencies.

The money will be used to both provide immediate housing for the homeless, and for programs to help them get back on their feet.

The funds are part of the Department of Housing and Urban Development’s “Continuum of Care” program.

Individual grants range from $1.2 million to Central Nassau Guidance and Counseling Services to $28,000 for the Community Development Organization of Long Island.