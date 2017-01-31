ACA Enrollment Deadline Is Midnight Tonight

The deadline to sign up for coverage under the state health insurance exchanges in Connecticut and New York is midnight Tuesday.

Kathleen Tallarita, spokesperson for Connecticut’s health insurance exchange, says efforts to repeal Obamacare have caused some confusion.

“We are getting questions: ‘Do I still need to enroll?’, ‘Should I still enroll?’, ‘Do I have to enroll?’ and the answer is yes. It’s still the law and we encourage people to come in and enroll before the 31st deadline.”

People can enroll at Access Health CT storefronts in New Britain and New Haven, over the phone or online at accesshealthct.com. In New York it’s nystateofhealth.ny.gov.

Failure to enroll by the deadline could result in a penalty of $695 or more.