ACA Enrollment Deadline Is Midnight Tonight

By Karlie Borges 13 minutes ago
  • This screen image shows the website of HealthCare.gov. Jan. 31 is the deadline to sign up for coverage under the federal health care law.
    This screen image shows the website of HealthCare.gov. Jan. 31 is the deadline to sign up for coverage under the federal health care law.
    AP

The deadline to sign up for coverage under the state health insurance exchanges in Connecticut and New York is midnight Tuesday.

Kathleen Tallarita, spokesperson for Connecticut’s health insurance exchange, says efforts to repeal Obamacare have caused some confusion.

“We are getting questions: ‘Do I still need to enroll?’, ‘Should I still enroll?’, ‘Do I have to enroll?’ and the answer is yes. It’s still the law and we encourage people to come in and enroll before the 31st deadline.”

People can enroll at Access Health CT storefronts in New Britain and New Haven, over the phone or online at accesshealthct.com. In New York it’s nystateofhealth.ny.gov.

Failure to enroll by the deadline could result in a penalty of $695 or more.

Tags: 
Connecticut
Long Island
Affordable Care Act
Healthcare
health insurance
New York

Related Content

Americares Opens New Clinic For Uninsured In Stamford

By Lea Trusty Jan 25, 2017
Lea Trusty / WSHU

For the past three years, Americares has run a free health clinic in Stamford, Connecticut, using a 40-foot converted school bus. On Wednesday, the nonprofit opened up a brick and mortar version of that clinic. Last year, the mobile clinic served 850 patients. The new permanent clinic is equipped to serve a lot more. 

Rallies Held Across The Country To Protest ACA Repeal

By & JD Allen Jan 16, 2017
JD Allen / WSHU

Hundreds of people rallied outside the Connecticut State Capitol on Sunday as part of protests organized by Democrats across the country to highlight opposition to the Republican efforts to repeal the Affordable Care Act.