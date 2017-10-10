Access Health CT Focuses On Open Enrollment

The CEO of Connecticut’s health insurance exchange says regardless of what happens with the Obamacare repeal effort in Washington, rates and plans have been set for 2018.

Jim Wadleigh, the CEO of Access Health CT, spoke on Tuesday at the state’s monthly healthcare cabinet meeting. He said he’ll be meeting with the leaders of about a dozen other state health insurance exchanges this week.

“There’s about 12 states getting together to discuss a myriad of things, and so this is a topic for the first two-and-a-half hours, to talk about policy changes coming out of Washington, D.C.”

Wadleigh says the exchange is focused on promotion for the upcoming open enrollment period.

“All of our organization is working diligently to be ready for open enrollment to begin on November 1st and will go into the middle of December.”

The exchange has set up 10 locations across the state for in-person enrollment help, in addition to the Access Health CT website and hotline, 1-855-909-2428.