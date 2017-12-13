Affordable Housing Project To Aid Homeless Vets On Long Island

Veterans groups and government officials broke ground on an affordable housing project for homeless veterans and their families on Long Island.

Three new single-family homes will be built through a partnership between state and county officials, local veterans groups and private financial institutions.

Suffolk County Legislator Monica Martinez says that the homes will be finished in the new year and that this project is just the beginning of help for homeless veterans.

“There’s a time of year when we are concerned with making sure everyone is warm under one roof. That is why today is very special. Giving our heroes a home to call their own and to be able to afford to live there.”

The project was made possible under the Suffolk County Housing our Homeless Heroes Act, which authorizes the county to identify qualified housing developers to build handicap accessible single-family homes.

The rent on the homes will be set to 30 percent of the family’s income and the homes will have three bedrooms, one bathroom, one kitchen, a living area and a laundry room.