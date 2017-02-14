Amid Vocal Opposition, Feds Consider Changes To High Speed Rail Plan

By Carrie Frank 1 hour ago
  • Mel Evans / AP

The proposed high-speed rail in the Northeast Corridor has hit a bump. After pushback from residents in Connecticut and Rhode Island, the Federal Rail Administration says it’s willing to modify the plan due to residents' worries that the new route would run right through historic districts.  

U.S. Representative Joe Courtney, D-CT2, represents some of the coastal towns. He says he welcomes the FRA decision but has some reservations.

“This is a pretty long stretch of rail, so a little tweak here or there is not going to satisfy the protests that are coming from communities all along the coastline, as well as into Rhode Island, as well as into Native American tribes.”

The FRA’s plan would reroute the rail between Old Saybrook, Connecticut, and Kenyon, Rhode Island. The opposition says this would jeopardize historic towns that have already been built up along the coast.

Daniel Mackay, executive director of the Connecticut Trust for Historic Preservation, says the FRA should not have a new route along the coast.

“There is no way to build 50 miles of new route in southeastern Connecticut without having impacts on a mile-by-mile basis. That should have prevented the line being put down on the map to begin with.”

The FRA says it will accept and review community input before it moves forward. A final decision is expected on March 1.

Feds Back Ambitious Plan To Speed Up Northeast Rail Service

By Dec 16, 2016
Michael Dwyer / AP

The Federal Railroad Administration has proposed a $120 billion plan to expand rail service on the Northeast Corridor from Washington, D.C., to Boston. That would include some new tracks, new lines, and more trains.

Lawmakers Voice Opposition To Rail Line Through Old Lyme

By Jul 26, 2016
Adam Moss / Flickr

Members of Connecticut's all-Democratic Congressional delegation are urging federal railroad officials to meet with residents of Old Lyme before moving forward with plans to route a new rail line through the city.

Rhode Island Governor Makes Surprise Turnaound On Railroad Project

By John Bender Jan 26, 2017
Mel Evans / AP

Lawmakers and residents from towns across southern Rhode Island gathered in the statehouse for what was supposed to be a rally protesting a planned federal railway bypass. But the event turned into a celebration after a surprising turnaround from Governor Gina Raimondo.