Amtrak Loses Bid For Connecticut Commuter Rail

Amtrak has lost a bid to operate a new rail line between New Haven, Hartford, and Springfield.

Amtrak will remain responsible for maintaining the rails and track signals and continue its existing service on the line.

But Governor Dannel Malloy says the state chose TransitAmerica Services and Alternate Concepts to operate the trains, maintain the stations, and handle customer service because of their experience with commuter rails across the country.

Jim Cameron, founder of the Commuter Action Group, said, “It seemed that Amtrak would be the logical choice because they are an operating agency, they own the tracks. But I think that finding an outside agency that may have a more creative way of operating, it brings a fresh look to the whole commuting experience.”

The passenger rail line will open next year. It will provide more frequent train service between New Haven, Hartford, and Springfield.