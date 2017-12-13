Assisted Living Facility Breaks Ground In Southport

Westport, Connecticut-based Maplewood Senior Living has broken ground on a three-year, $40 million project in Southport.

The new assisted living center will be on 27 acres of land and will house about 100 people. Some of the acres will be open to the public, and they will be rebuilding a dam near the property.

Greg Smith, Maplewood’s CEO, says they also recently bought a farm in Easton to serve farm-to-table food and to get residents involved in the process.

“We wanted to take our own farm and create an opportunity for our residents to participate in sustainability, farm-to-table, and make it an absolute opportunity for engagement and to provide, again, sustainability to our residents and to those communities that you’re not seeing anywhere else, anywhere in the country...”

Smith says the farm will also feature an activity center, a commercial kitchen, and cooking classes.

The company also has facilities in Norwalk, Bethel, Danbury, Newtown and Orange, and one on the Upper East Side in Manhattan. They plan to open the new Southport facility sometime in 2019.