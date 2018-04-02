Austin Wintory Makes Science An Emotional Experience

By 2 hours ago

Austin Wintory conducting his soundtrack to Journey
Credit Symphony International

A lifelong love of science is the spark that galvanized composer Austin Wintory to mount an ambitious Kickstarter campaign to bring his October 5th concert "A Light in the Void" to a worldwide audience. Austin teams up with Emmy-nominated filmmaker Tony Lund to create a unique concert experience that features a massive orchestra and three internationally renowned scientists. Austin told me he wanted to share the same wonder and emotion of science that it gives him.

The story arc for the event explores the questions, "Where Did We Come From?" with physicist Maria Spiropulu, "Who Are We?" with anthropologist Alice Roberts and finally, "Where Are We Going?" with Carolyn Porko, a planetary scientist who was the imaging lead for the Cassini mission to Saturn.

Austin says his music will amplify the information each scientist shares to take the audience on an emotional journey, similar to the way his soundtracks for the games Journey and Abzu are part of the emotion the player experiences.

The original idea for the concert came from a discussion Austin had with the Colorado Symphony, which wanted to continue its performances of Austin's music, and it's been in the planning for years.

The Kickstarter campaign for "A Light in the Void" closes on April 13, 2018.

Episode Tracklist

All tracks by Austin Wintory

Abzu: To Know, Water; Osteoglossum bicirrhosum

Journey: Second Confluence

Abzu: Caranx ignobilis

Journey: Apotheosis

Follow Austin on Twitter

Follow Kate on Twitter

Subscribe to Music Respawn in Apple Podcasts!

Tags: 
Music Respawn
Respawn
Kate Remington
Austin Wintory
A Light in the Void
Tony Lund
Maria Spirapulo
Alice Roberts
Journey
Abzu
Carolyn Porco

Related Content

Respawn! Austin Wintory's Underwater Adventure

By Aug 5, 2016
Giant Squid

One of the most anticipated games this year is the underwater  experience, Abzu, from Giant Squid, a small studio that includes Matt Nava, one of the creators of the influential game, Journey. Award-winning composer Austin  Wintory  whose credits include Assassins's Creed Syndicate and Journey, is also on board to provide a beautiful soundtrack that compliments Abzu.  It's been a multi-year adventure, but the wait is finally over! Abzu released on August 2nd to rave reviews.

Respawn! Fifth House Ensemble's "Journey Live"

By Feb 18, 2016

An emotional playthrough of Journey inspired members of Chicago's Fifth House Ensemble to create a live version. I talked with Melissa and Eric Snoza about how they created this unique concert experience.

Music Respawn! The Videri SQ At The Nexus Of Music & Art

By Dec 27, 2016
505 Games

At the upcoming Music and Gaming Fest, January 4-7, the Videri String Quartet will team up with award-winning composer Austin Wintory and visual artist Angela Bermudez to create a unique event. As the quartet plays Austin's music, Angela will paint whatever it inspires in her. As Rosie Samter, the Videri's violist explains, they've NEVER done anything like this before!