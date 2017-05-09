Barclays Takes First Step To Opt Out Of Deal With Islanders

The owners of Barclays Center have reportedly triggered the clause to allow it to opt out of its 25-year lease with the New York Islanders.

Brooklyn Sports and Entertainment had 30 days after the Islanders season ended to notify the team that they want to renegotiate the lease. Newsday reports that they did so last week. If no deal is reached by the end of the year, the sides can continue under the current contract, or opt out of it.

If the Islanders decide to opt out, they could do so after the end of either of the next two seasons. If Barclays opts out, the team would leave after the 2018-2019 season.

Brooklyn Sports and Entertainment also operates the Nassau Coliseum, the Islanders former home. They reportedly are pushing to have the Islanders return.

However, NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman says the team is exploring building an arena at Belmont Racetrack.