Bear Visits Home In Avon

By 21 minutes ago
  • Courtesy of Pixabay

A woman in Avon, Connecticut, received an uninvited guest over the weekend while baking brownies.  

A black bear showed up at the back deck of the Connecticut woman’s home. In photos taken by the woman, the bear is seen balancing on the railing of the deck and leaning on the sliding glass doors.  

Her neighbor, Bob Belfiore called the police. This is a clip of his 911 call courtesy of WSFB TV.

“We have a bear attempting to get into a house and he’s not afraid of noise, screaming or pounding.”   

Dennis Schain, spokesperson with Connecticut’s Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, says DEEP has seen this young bear before since it has a visible ear tag.   

“It was tagged in February of 2016 at a den in Avon. And the tag is helpful now in tracking further movements and its behavior.”  

Schain says Avon has more bear sightings than any other municipality in the state, around 560 in the last year.  

In that time DEEP has logged more than 6,000 bear sightings in the state.  

State officials say they believe the black bear population is growing because land once used for farming has reverted back to forest. About 58 percent of the state is now forest.

This report contains information from CRN.

Tags: 
Connecticut
DEEP
Avon
black bear

Related Content

Conn. DEEP Euthanizes Bear That Approached Hiker

By Sep 2, 2015
Stephanie Rivkin/Facebook

Connecticut wildlife officials said they have euthanized a bear that approached a hiker in Burlington last week. As of Wednesday afternoon, more than 44,000 people signed two online petitions protesting the euthanization.