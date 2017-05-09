Bear Visits Home In Avon

A woman in Avon, Connecticut, received an uninvited guest over the weekend while baking brownies.

A black bear showed up at the back deck of the Connecticut woman’s home. In photos taken by the woman, the bear is seen balancing on the railing of the deck and leaning on the sliding glass doors.

Her neighbor, Bob Belfiore called the police. This is a clip of his 911 call courtesy of WSFB TV.

“We have a bear attempting to get into a house and he’s not afraid of noise, screaming or pounding.”

Dennis Schain, spokesperson with Connecticut’s Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, says DEEP has seen this young bear before since it has a visible ear tag.

“It was tagged in February of 2016 at a den in Avon. And the tag is helpful now in tracking further movements and its behavior.”

Schain says Avon has more bear sightings than any other municipality in the state, around 560 in the last year.

In that time DEEP has logged more than 6,000 bear sightings in the state.

State officials say they believe the black bear population is growing because land once used for farming has reverted back to forest. About 58 percent of the state is now forest.

This report contains information from CRN.