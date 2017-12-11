Blumenthal Secures Funding To Aid Wounded Ukrainian Soliders

U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., met with New Haven’s Ukrainian community over the weekend about legislation that will help treat wounded Ukrainian soldiers at Department of Defense military treatment facilities.

Currently, Ukrainian soldiers can come to America to be treated when they can’t receive treatment in Ukraine. The legislation provides more funding to allow qualifying Ukrainian soldiers to receive care in the U.S.

Blumenthal worked with the Connecticut Ukrainian community on the bill. It was included in this year’s National Defense Authorization Act.