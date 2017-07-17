Bridgeport's Barnum Museum Set To Re-Open With New Exhibit

By 46 minutes ago
  • A small section of the miniature 1903 Barnum & Bailey circus made by William R. Brinley as seen in 2004 at the P.T. Barnum Museum in Bridgeport, Conn. Most of the museum has been closed since 2010.
    A small section of the miniature 1903 Barnum & Bailey circus made by William R. Brinley as seen in 2004 at the P.T. Barnum Museum in Bridgeport, Conn. Most of the museum has been closed since 2010.
    Bob Child / AP

Bridgeport, Connecticut’s Barnum Museum is getting a $15,000 grant to expand its circus-themed exhibits and help it re-open to the public. Most of the museum has been closed since it was hit by a tornado in 2010.

The museum says the grant from Fairfield County’s Community Foundation will allow them to open a new exhibit on Bridgeport native P.T. Barnum and on his famous circus. That will include portions of a 3,500-piece miniature replica of the Barnum circus built in the 1930s.

The museum hasn’t set a date for reopening, but some of its collection is on display now. It plans to expand its exhibits this October, just before the release of a new movie about P.T. Barnum called The Greatest Showman. The Ringling Brothers Barnum and Bailey Circus put on its last performance earlier this year.

Tags: 
Bridgeport
Connecticut
P.T. Barnum

Related Content

Final Curtain Call For Ringling Brothers Barnum And Bailey Circus

By Jan 16, 2017
Colin Archer / AP

The Ringling Brothers and Barnum and Bailey Circus will draw its curtain for the last time this year. The company that owns the circus says it’s ending the show because of declining ticket sales. Animal rights advocates also objected to its use of elephants in its shows.

Restoring Bridgeport's Barnum Museum

By Feb 12, 2015
Davis Dunavin / WSHU News

Nineteenth century showman P.T. Barnum was the father of the American circus. He was also an early mayor of Bridgeport, Connecticut, and he developed much of the city’s downtown. And among his wonders is the Barnum Museum.