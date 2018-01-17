Businessman Ned Lamont Launching Candidacy For Connecticut Governor

Businessman Ned Lamont is launching another bid for the Democratic nomination for governor of Connecticut.

The 2006 U.S. Senate candidate from Greenwich says he'll file official paperwork Wednesday, joining a crowded field of more than two dozen Democrats, Republicans and others who either have declared their candidacies or are exploring possible runs.

Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy is not seeking a third term.

The 64-year-old Lamont beat U.S. Sen. Joseph Lieberman in the 2006 Democratic primary, but Lieberman won the general election as an Independent. Lamont also lost to Malloy in the 2010 Democratic primary for governor.

Lamont is founder of Lamont Digital Systems, which provides cable TV service to college students.

He says he wants to improve the economy, raise the minimum wage and establish paid family leave.