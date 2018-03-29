Claudio's Is Sold, Oldest Continuously Owned Restaurant In The Country

The nation's oldest continuously owned restaurant is changing hands. Claudio’s Restaurant in Greenport, Long Island, officially sold after being in the Claudio Family for more than 140 years. The Claudios announced the sale in a Facebook post.

The Family owned and operated the restaurant since it opened in 1870. In that time it became a destination for tourists, vacationers and locals in Greenport.

The restaurant almost sold in 2015, but the sale fell through.

Newsday reports the most recent owner, Bill Claudio, said the next generation of Claudios was not interested in running the restaurant.

The deal includes the two-acre waterfront property on Greenport Harbor and all three restaurants.