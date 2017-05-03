Commuters Brace For Penn Station Repairs

By Jay Shah 33 minutes ago
  • Afternoon rush hour commuters enter the N.J. Transit entrance at Penn Station in New York in September.
    Afternoon rush hour commuters enter the N.J. Transit entrance at Penn Station in New York in September.
    Mary Altaffer / AP

Amtrak’s preliminary plan for track repairs at Penn Station may shut down two tracks at a time for six weeks this summer.

Penn Station is the busiest railway hub in America, and the track repairs may cause severe disruptions for commuters, causing significant delays in July and August.

Amtrak originally wanted the repairs to be carried out on weekends over two to three years, but this was not enough to keep up with the aging equipment and tracks.

Long Island Rail Road, New Jersey Transit and Amtrak officials are meeting on Thursday to specify the details in the plan.

Tags: 
Transportation
Long Island
Amtrak
Connecticut
Penn Station
NJ Transit
infrastructure

Related Content

Sen. Schumer Calls For Joint Law Enforcement At Penn Station

By Demi Guo Apr 24, 2017
Mark Lennihan / AP

After the panic and stampede over false reports of shots fired at New York’s Penn Station earlier this month, U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., wants better communication and coordination at the transit hub.