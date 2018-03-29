Conn. Democrats Call For 'Do-Over' Of McDonald Vote

By 48 minutes ago
  • The Connecticut Supreme Court building in Hartford and Connecticut Supreme Court Associate Justice Andrew McDonald.
    The Connecticut Supreme Court building in Hartford and Connecticut Supreme Court Associate Justice Andrew McDonald.
    State of Connecticut Judicial Branch / Bob Child for AP

Connecticut Senate Democratic leaders are still pushing for State Supreme Court Associate Justice Andrew McDonald to be elevated to chief justice of Connecticut, despite the fact that McDonald’s nomination was defeated in the State Senate on Wednesday.

Connecticut Senate Democratic President Martin Looney wants all 18 Republican senators and one Democrat who voted against McDonald to reconsider their vote.

“In the 38 years that I have been in the General Assembly, he is, I believe, the most qualified nominee for the position of chief justice of the Connecticut Supreme Court. And that’s why I think it is so tragically ironic that he’s the one that ran into the opposition that he did.”

Senate Democratic Leader Bob Duff says a do-over of the vote is necessary in order to preserve the integrity of the state’s judiciary.

“It goes against the grain of decade after decade after decade of tradition here in the State of Connecticut of confirming the most qualified. That’s what makes this so important to have a take two and so alright let’s get this right.”

Senate Republican President Len Fasano dismisses the calls. He says the State Senate already voted on the issue and he’s looking forward to learning who Governor Dannel Malloy will nominate next.

Tags: 
Connecticut
Judiciary
Andrew McDonald
Conn. Supreme Court

Related Content

Conn. GOP Denies McDonald Chief Justice Spot

By Mar 28, 2018
ilirjan rrumbullaku / Bob Child / Flickr / AP

Connecticut Governor Dannel Malloy’s nominee for chief justice of the State Supreme Court has been voted down by the State Senate.

Report: Malloy Offers Supreme Court Seat To GOP For McDonald Confirmation

By Mar 23, 2018
ilirjan rrumbullaku / Bob Child / Flickr / AP

Connecticut Governor Dannel Malloy met with the Republican and Democratic leaders of the State Senate this week in an effort to get his nominee for state chief justice confirmed. The nominee, State Supreme Court Associate Justice Andrew McDonald is a longtime friend and political ally of the Democratic governor, and is facing stiff opposition, mainly from Republicans.