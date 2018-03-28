Conn. GOP Denies McDonald Chief Justice Spot

Connecticut Governor Dannel Malloy’s nominee for chief justice of the State Supreme Court has been voted down by the State Senate.

All 18 Republicans and one Democrat voted to block Associate Justice Andrew McDonald's promotion on Tuesday.

Senate Republican President Len Fasano says his caucus voted no on McDonald because of his judicial record and concerns about judicial activism. He says it wasn’t personal.

“I like Andrew. Andrew and I had conversations about a whole slew of things, none legislative items. This is tough for me. But I have to do what I feel is right for the judicial system.”

Democratic State Senator Beth Bye of West Hartford is the only openly gay member of the chamber. She believes politics and homophobia played a role in the rejection of McDonald.

“I’m not in any way saying that all of those who oppose McDonald, do so only because he is gay. But it is also obvious that Justice McDonald has been treated and evaluated in an unprecedented way and an unequal way”

Republicans deny that McDonald’s sexual orientation had anything to do with their vote. Democratic Governor Malloy will now have to submit a new nominee. He says he’ll have more to say about that in the coming days.