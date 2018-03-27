Conn. GOP Senators To Vote No On McDonald Nomination

  • Conn. Supreme Court Justice Andrew McDonald
Connecticut Governor Dannel Malloy has acknowledged that his nominee to be the state’s next chief justice is headed for defeat in the State Senate on Tuesday.

The Democratic Governor says Senate Republicans told him on Monday that they have the numbers to defeat Andrew McDonald, an openly gay State Supreme Court justice who is a longtime friend and ally of Malloy’s.

“I think that part of it may be addressed to me. Part of it may be addressed to the fact that they don’t like opinions he wrote. Part of it will be addressed by they don’t like that a gay person is on the Supreme Court,” Malloy said.

Senate Republican President Len Fasano disputes this. He says the GOP caucus is voting against McDonald because they believe that if confirmed, McDonald would lead the court in a liberal direction.

Malloy says the GOP "should be held accountable" for voting as a bloc against a candidate who has been endorsed by various law schools and legal scholars.

