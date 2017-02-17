Connecticut Democrats Push For Minimum Wage Increase

Some Democratic state lawmakers in Connecticut are pushing to further increase the state’s minimum wage and enact a paid family medical leave system.

State Senate President Martin Looney, a New Haven Democrat, is leading the effort. He told members of the Labor and Public Employees Committee on Thursday that raising the state’s minimum wage from the current $10.10 an hour, gradually to $15 an hour by January 2022, is important to thousands of families and would also benefit the state.

“An increase in the state minimum wage may result in additional state revenue from income and sales taxes because it increases the buying power of these individuals and while also reducing spending for public assistance programs.”

Looney said this is the year lawmakers should also pass a paid family leave system, “that finally provides a reasonable level of economic security to Connecticut workers who either stay home with their new children, take time off to care for a loved one or become seriously ill themselves.”

He says neighboring states, including New York, New Jersey and Rhode Island, already have such programs.

A December report found at least 20 percent of Connecticut's workforce earns the minimum wage. But business groups have opposed a higher minimum wage. They say it would worsen the state’s unemployment rate.