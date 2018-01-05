Connecticut Has One Of Nation's Highest Latino Infant Mortality Rates

A new report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that for every 1,000 Hispanic babies born in Connecticut, nearly seven do not live to their first birthday. The national average for infant mortality is 4.9.

Marc Camardo, who works for the Connecticut Department of Public Health, says the disparity is no surprise.

“It’s very unfortunate. When looking at the data over a five-year period, we have seen that this trend is consistent.”

Camardo says socio-economic factors impact the infant mortality gap between white women and women of color.

Black women have the highest infant mortality rate in Connecticut at 9.9. That’s two points lower than the national average.

White women in Connecticut have one of the lowest rates of infant mortality in the country at 3.5.