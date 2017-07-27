Connecticut Health Department Issues Zika Warning

The Connecticut Department of Public Health is warning residents to watch out for Zika this summer, especially if they are travelling.

As of July 25, over 1,800 people have been tested for Zika in Connecticut. Of those, 118 patients, including eight pregnant women, have tested positive for the virus.

The Health Department began surveillance of Zika in February 2016. All positive cases have been related to travel, including places like Puerto Rico, Guatemala and Jamaica.

Zika causes mild or no symptoms in most people, but in pregnant women it has been linked to several birth defects.

DPH Commissioner Dr. Raul Pino says that pregnant women and their sexual partners should protect themselves from mosquito bites and use condoms for the duration of the pregnancy if they travel to places where Zika is prevalent.