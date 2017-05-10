Connecticut House Democrats Say Highway Tolls Are Inevitable

The speaker of the Connecticut House says the state’s budget woes make the return of highway tolls in the state inevitable.

Joe Aresimowicz, a Berlin Democrat, said on Wednesday that the money is needed to maintain the state’s transportation infrastructure.

“The amount of money raised in our neighboring states for their transportation projects from tolls is absolutely outstanding. And here we are with a special transportation fund that’s going to be broke in 2020-2021 unless we come up with answers.”

Aresimowicz was responding to a claim by Connecticut Senate Republican President Len Fasano of North Haven that highway tolls are not a realistic option for the state in its effort to close its budget shortfall.

That shortfall is now estimated to be more than $2.5 billion.

On Friday, the General Assembly’s Republican and Democratic caucuses, as well as Democratic Governor Dannel Malloy, are scheduled to present revised budget plans to deal with the deficit.