Connecticut Lawmakers Raising Money For 2018 Re-Election Bids

Connecticut’s representatives to the U.S House are preparing for their 2018 re-election by raising funds now.

Democratic Representative Elizabeth Esty of the State’s 5th District has raised more campaign funds in her first six months compared to any of her Connecticut colleagues.

Etsy has collected over $620,000 and has ended the first half of 2017 with over $1 million in her re-election campaign account.

Fellow Representative Jim Himes follows with over $540,000 raised but has over $2 million in his re-election fund.

Connecticut’s Democratic members of Congress are planning for this pivotal election by seeking a jump start in the money race and hoping to win some of the 24 seats needed to give Democrats the majority in the House.