Connecticut Legislature To Reconvene Over Medicare Funding Error

By 22 minutes ago
  • The Connecticut State Capitol in Hartford.
    Johnathon Henninger

Connecticut lawmakers will be back in Hartford for a special session on the last week of the year.

On Thursday the Senate Democratic Caucus submitted 17 petition signatures to the secretary of the state’s office requesting a special session.

All four caucuses in the General Assembly have now submitted the required signatures.

Under state law, the secretary of the state must now call the General Assembly to meet sometime between December 24 and December 29.

The lawmakers are requesting the special session to fix the state’s Medicare Savings Program. Due to an oversight in the state’s two-year budget that was passed in October, 113,000 elderly and disabled residents would lose all or part of their Medicare health coverage.

