Connecticut Moves Up On CNBC Business Scorecard

Governor Dannel Malloy is taking credit for Connecticut being listed as one of the three most improved states on CNBC’s ranking of America’s Top States for Business 2017.

Malloy says it’s an endorsement that Connecticut is doing some things right.

“We have made I think some important strategic investments in higher education, and pre-K through 12 education, our concentration on technology I think is being appreciated, and quite frankly we are getting better at understanding the needs of the marketplace.”

Connecticut’s is 33 on the CNBC ranking. That’s up from 43 a year ago. The business news channel says improved high school scores were the reason for the improvement. The state ranked near the worst in infrastructure and cost of living.

The other two states that have seen the most improvement are Pennsylvania – it’s moved from 33 to number 23. And Massachusetts – it’s moved from 20 to 10.