Connecticut Prepares To Revamp Its Comprehensive Energy Strategy

Three years ago Connecticut put into action its first Comprehensive Energy Strategy, often referred to as the CES. It’s a wide reaching plan for the development and use of energy in the state that also takes climate change into account.

The plan called for the state to switch to natural gas as a bridge fuel. This would allow Connecticut time to transition away from fossil fuels like gas and coal, and towards cleaner, renewable energy sources like wind and solar. The state would also expand natural gas pipeline capacities to carry the large amount of fracked gas that was available to power the plants.

Journalist Jan Ellen Spiegel has written an in-depth article for the online news site, The Connecticut Mirror, about the state’s energy strategy. She also spoke to Morning Edition Host Tom Kuser about the plan.