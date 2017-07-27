Cuomo And Malloy Offer Sharp Rebukes To Trump’s Transgender Military Ban

Connecticut Governor Dannel Malloy and New York Governor Andrew Cuomo are among those condemning President Donald Trump's plan to ban transgender individuals from serving in any capacity in the military.

The policy was announced by the Republican President today on Twitter.

Malloy called Trump's plan, ignorant and profoundly troubling.

“Why would we dishonor anyone’s service? What the heck is going on in America right now? Except that this guy wants to distract people. I mean he’s got a lot of problems and we are going to see a lot more of this kind of behavior.”

Malloy said he believes any able person who wishes to serve in the military should have that right. He said that’s why he issued an executive order directing the Connecticut National Guard, the Connecticut Air National Guard, and the other armed forces of the state to take no action that discriminates against service members in enlistment, promotion, or any other aspect of their service.

Malloy’s order, however, would be superseded by any federal law, regulation, or formal directive from the U.S. Department of Defense.

In New York, Governor Cuomo tweeted that the directive is “wrong, intolerant and a giant slide backwards in the fight for equal rights.” He also issued a statement saying New York “stands united with the transgender community” and will protect their rights.

Speaking before a meeting of the business group ABNY, Cuomo said it’s “true” that you can base a political movement on “fear and negativity,” but that divisiveness is “corrosive” and comes at a “terrible price.”

“I’ll tell you what I find more and more disturbing with the Trump administration and this ultra conservative dialogue,” Cuomo said. “It is all based on anger and hate.”

Meanwhile, David Kilmnick, president of the New York LGBT Network, joined transgendered World World II and Vietnam vets to say the President is scapegoating the 15,000 trans soldiers currently serving.

“Today is a huge setback. Transgender people have been and will continue to be loyal and effective service members protecting our country. These cowardly, disgraceful, and un-American comments by President Trump, attacking thousands of brave transgender service members who everyday protect our country everyday, is yet another shameful distraction from a failed administration desperate to turn attention from its inability to govern.”

Kilmnick said the President has blown out of proportion the medical costs for trans service members, and says the LGBT community will be out in force to protest Trump’s visit to Long Island on Friday.

A Rand Corporation study estimated that there are between 2,500 and 7,000 transgender service members on active duty.