Cuomo Budget Proposes 2.3 Percent Increase For Long Island Schools

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s budget plan for the 2018-2019 school year includes a 2.3 percent increase in state aid to Long Island schools.

Cuomo’s plan amounts to more than a $64 million boost for Long Island schools, but experts say the new increase may not be enough to fully cover the rising costs of teacher pensions and other expenses.

Supporters for more state aid note that school systems have become dependent on the state after it imposed tax-cap restrictions on local authorities to raise revenue from property taxes in 2012, and state officials warn of more financial troubles to come due to the state’s budget deficit and changes in federal tax law and health spending.

The tax cap for the next school year has been set at 2 percent.

State legislators will vote on the budget in April.