Cuomo Confirms Indian Point Shutdown

Governor Andrew Cuomo, D-N.Y., confirmed that Entergy Corp. will shut down the aging Indian Point nuclear power plant in Westchester by 2021.

The governor argues that operating a nuclear plant so close to New York City is a potential safety hazard.

Indian Point produces 2,000 megawatts of electrical power – about a quarter of the power used in New York City and Westchester County.

Cuomo says transmission upgrades and efficiency measures equaling more than 700 megawatts are already in-service.

He says other generation resources ready to come online by 2021 will help generate more than enough electrical power to replace Indian Point's capacity.

Portions of western Connecticut and Long Island are within a 50-mile radius of Indian Point.