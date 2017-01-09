Cuomo Confirms Indian Point Shutdown

By 18 minutes ago
  • The Indian Point nuclear power plant in Buchanan, N.Y., as seen from across the Hudson River in Tomkins Cove, N.Y.
    The Indian Point nuclear power plant in Buchanan, N.Y., as seen from across the Hudson River in Tomkins Cove, N.Y.
    Julie Jacobson / AP

Governor Andrew Cuomo, D-N.Y., confirmed that Entergy Corp. will shut down the aging Indian Point nuclear power plant in Westchester by 2021.

The governor argues that operating a nuclear plant so close to New York City is a potential safety hazard.

Indian Point produces 2,000 megawatts of electrical power – about a quarter of the power used in New York City and Westchester County.

Cuomo says transmission upgrades and efficiency measures equaling more than 700 megawatts are already in-service.

He says other generation resources ready to come online by 2021 will help generate more than enough electrical power to replace Indian Point's capacity.

Portions of western Connecticut and Long Island are within a 50-mile radius of Indian Point.

Tags: 
New York
Long Island
Connecticut
Indian Point
Nuclear Power
Andrew Cuomo