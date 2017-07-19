Cuomo Lays Out Vision For LIRR’s Future

In a speech to the Long Island Association, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo outlined his vision for the future of the Long Island Rail Road and the role it will play in the development of the Island.

Cuomo described planned renovations and his hopes for infrastructure on Long Island, including the long-discussed third track project of the LIRR.

“It took 70 years for us to do it. And we are now finally doing it. The money is in place, the approvals are in hand, we are underway with the construction.”

Renovations are planned for 39 LIRR stations and completion of the third track project is expected to increase rider capacity by 74 percent.

The project is expected to cost around $5.6 billion.