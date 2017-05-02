Related Program: 
Here & Now

Is Dirty Fashion This Season's Trend?

By editor 1 hour ago

Nordstrom has introduced a new pair of jeans — covered in fake mud. The mud-spattered PRPS “Barracuda” jeans sell for $425.

Has dirty become chic? Here & Now‘s Robin Young talks dirty fashion with Véronique Hyland (@veroniquean), fashion editor for New York Magazine’s The Cut.

