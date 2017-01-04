Dozens Injured In NYC Train Accident

At least 100 people suffered minor injuries when a Long Island Rail Road train crashed into the “bumper block” at the Atlantic Terminal in Brooklyn.

The train from Far Rockaway hit and then went over the bumper at the end of Track 6 at about 8:20 this morning.

The New York City Fire Department says the most serious injury is a possible broken leg to a passenger. Other injuries include bumps, bruises, and minor neck injuries.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and MTA President Thomas Prendergast say the train was coming into the station at about 15 miles per hour when it hit the bumper.

Passengers say everything felt normal until the actual impact, and many were getting out of their seats to get off the train.

Prendergast did not have any details on the condition of the train operator. The NTSB in a tweet says it is responding to the accident.

The MTA says it expects to run a normal afternoon rush hour out of Brooklyn Terminal using the five other tracks.