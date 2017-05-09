Drugs Found In Ex-Suffolk Police Chief's Prison Cell

By Jessica Opatich 1 hour ago
Prison officials have reportedly discovered illegal drugs in the cell of former Suffolk County Police Chief James Burke.

Burke is at a low-security federal prison in Allenwood, Pennsylvania. He’s been there since December after being convicted of assaulting the man who broke into his car and then covering it up.

Newsday is reporting that the pills were found taped to the bottom of a shelf inside his personal locker.

Burke’s lawyer, John Meringolo, tells the paper the accusations are utterly false and that Burke will be vindicated. Burke has been segregated from other prisoners since the discovery.

In a statement the Federal Bureau of Prisons said it does not discuss the conduct or status of a particular inmate.

