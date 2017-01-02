Environmentalists Worry Trump Will Axe Offshore Wind Projects

By JD Allen 1 hour ago
  • Matt Young / AP

Environmentalists on Long Island are worried that two proposed offshore wind energy projects off of Montauk and Long Beach could be canceled or delayed under Donald Trump’s administration.  

Adrienne Esposito, with Citizen’s Campaign for the Environment, says the president-elect objected to similar projects proposed at Jones Beach, and another by one of his golf resorts in Scotland, because of their visual aesthetics.   

“The last thing we need is to have a coastline that's filled with oil tankers and oil rigs, and perhaps even oil spills. You can’t have a wind spill, but you can have an oil spill.”

A memo sent by President-elect Donald Trump’s transition team laid out his energy plans. Based on that memo, Esposito says she thinks Trump will put a stop to clean power programs, and support offshore oil rigs instead.

“It is the wrong choice to take us back to the days of coal and nuclear and continuing to mine new areas for oil and natural gas. Those are the antiquated addictions to fossil fuels of the past,” Esposito says.

Last month, 35 environmental groups in New York and Connecticut sent a letter to Trump’s transition team condemning his pick to lead the EPA, Scott Pruitt.

The groups are worried that Pruitt has a long record in government of opposing clean energy and water initiatives and denying climate change.

Tags: 
Long Island
environment
Citizens Campaign for the Environment

Related Content

Conn. Environment Groups Say Trump's EPA Pick Will 'Dismantle' Agency

By Dec 22, 2016
Sue Ogrocki / AP

Connecticut environmental groups say they oppose President-elect Donald Trump’s choice of Oklahoma Republican Attorney General Scott Pruitt to head the Environmental Protection Agency.  

How A Humble Little Grass May Restore L.I.'s 'Underground Meadow'

By JD Allen Dec 28, 2016
Ingrid Taylar / Flickr

On Long Island, towns along the Great South Bay have struggled with flooding caused by erosion. The Cornell Cooperative Extension is looking to help protect the South Shore by planting a type of seagrass that they hope will strengthen the coast.