Esty Will Not Seek Re-Election To Congress

Connecticut’s Fifth District representative, Elizabeth Esty has announced she will not stand for re-election in November. The decision follows days of intense pressure on Esty, over her handling of a harassment case in 2016 involving her then-chief of staff.



In a statement issued Monday afternoon, Esty said, “I went into public service to fight for equality, justice, and fairness. It is one of the greatest honors of my life that the people of Connecticut’s Fifth District elected me to represent them in Congress. However, I have determined that it is in the best interest of my constituents and my family to end my time in Congress at the end of this year and not seek re-election.”

She goes on to address the scandal that’s overtaken her since the story broke late last Thursday.

"Too many women have been harmed by harassment in the workplace," she said. "In the terrible situation in my office, I could have and should have done better. To the survivor, I want to express my strongest apology for letting you down. In Congress, and workplaces across the country, we need stronger workplace protections and to provide employees with a platform to raise concerns, address problems, and work to reduce and eliminate such occurrences, in the first place."

In May 2016, Esty learned of serious allegations that her then-chief of staff, Tony Baker, had abused and threatened a female former staffer. She kept Baker on staff during a three-month investigation of his behavior. Then when the charges were substantiated, she signed a non-disclosure agreement, paid him $5,000 in severance, and gave him a positive job recommendation for a post at a nonprofit in her district, Sandy Hook Promise.

Chris Murphy held Esty's seat until he was elected to the U.S. Senate in 2012.

"No one should ever be harassed, assaulted or intimidated at work," Murphy said in a statement. "Elizabeth knows she handled the dismissal of her former Chief of Staff badly. The decision she made today is the right one for her, and I look forward to working with her during the remainder of her term."

Her decision to stand aside in November leaves Democrats in the state scrambling for options in Connecticut’s most vulnerable district, and the National Republican Congressional Committee sees an opportunity.

"The NRCC is ready to win this competitive seat this fall," said Matt Gorman, communications director for the organization. "Democrats won’t be able to distance themselves from the stain Esty left on their brand."

Fellow Democrat, Governor Dannel Malloy spoke out about the scandal for the first time, after Esty’s announcement, calling her decision the right one.

“She has done important work on behalf of her constituents on gun safety, economic development, and much more,” said the governor. “I spoke with the Congresswoman multiple times over the weekend and as recently as today, encouraging full transparency with the press and public, and also urging her to do what is in best interest of her constituents and her family.”

