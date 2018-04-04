Facebook Says Cambridge Analytica Data Grab May Be Much Bigger Than First Reported

Personal information of up to 87 million people — mostly in the United States — may have been "improperly shared" with Cambridge Analytica, a data analytics firm used by the Trump campaign that has recently come under fire. The number previously reported was 50 million.

Facebook's Chief Technology Officer Mike Schroepfer gave the figure Wednesday at the end of a lengthy blog post outlining ways the social media giant is working to better protect user data.

This story will be updated

