Fans ID Location Of Radiohead's 'OK Computer' Cover And It’s – Wait For It – Hartford

The iconic cover art of Radiohead’s album OK Computer shows a heavily distorted picture of an anonymous highway interchange. The band has never said where the picture came from. Now some internet sleuths think they’ve found it – in Hartford, Connecticut.

OK Computer is one of the most celebrated albums of all time by rock critics and music fans alike. It made Radiohead one of the world’s biggest bands and popularized a hard-edged but melancholy sound that still shapes popular music, two decades later.

To celebrate the album’s 20th anniversary, the band released some behind-the-scenes material from the making of the album. It included a photo of that interchange that was just a little bit clearer than the bleached-out, fuzzy image on the cover. That got Radiohead fan Jordan Magadan, of Tuscaloosa, Alabama, thinking. He’d looked at that album cover a lot.

“I’d just always wondered, is it Los Angeles, is it Tokyo? Could it be somewhere in the U.K.? I figured there might be some kind of interesting story about that that gives you an insight into the thinking that went into designing it.”

Magadan took the picture, and the puzzle, to AARoads, an online forum for people who love talking about things like interstates, freeways and on-ramps. A commenter who calls himself Map Mikey recognized the exchange from his own travels: it’s the junction of Interstates 84 and 91 in Hartford, Connecticut. Map Mikey verified by closely examining some road signs and nearby buildings. Magadan was amazed his question was even answerable.

“I thought for sure, like, the highway system’s so complicated and there’s so many interchanges and they all look so similar. But [I] checked it out on Google Maps and it fit like a glove. It was perfect.”

With a little more sleuthing, Magadan figured out the picture was probably taken from the window of a nearby Hilton. And cross-checking that with a tour schedule for the band, he found out Hartford was one of their last tour dates before they went back to the studio to record OK Computer.

“So I have a really good feeling that Thom Yorke and the rest of the band were staying at the Hilton just up the road from that interchange and snapped that picture out the window. And that kind of went into their thinking about the music and the lyrics and the art.”

For Magadan, the story was complete, and although it hasn’t been confirmed by Radiohead, fans who look at the pictures side by side say it’s pretty clear.

“It just exploded. People were like, ‘I’ve been wondering about this for 20 years, had no idea it was a real place.’”

And another commenter in the forum realized that’s not the interchange’s only role in rock history. It also appears in the music video for the 1972 song “Roadrunner” by the Modern Lovers – a punk rock classic that, ironically, has been under consideration to be the state rock song for Massachusetts.

But that now-historic interchange might not stand for long. The state has proposed a plan to tear down long stretches of that highway and rebuild it underground. Magadan says it’d be sad to lose a piece of music history, but he’s not going lie down in front of a bulldozer or anything.

“You know, I’m not going to say that my music opinions should influence the infrastructure of a major U.S. city. If it’s gotta go, it’s gotta go.”

That might not ever happen. The proposal would be a decades-long project. But hardcore Radiohead fans who want to get the real-life OK Computer experience might want to visit the interchange now – just in case.