Father Of MS-13 Victim Running For School Board

By Jessica Opatich 30 minutes ago
  • Elizabeth Alvarado and Rob Mickens speak with reporters at the scene where their daughter, Nisa Mickens, was found dead in Brentwood, N.Y., in September. Mickens has just announced that he will be running for a position on the local school board.
    Mike Balsamo / AP

Most of the victims of the suspected MS-13 gang murders in Brentwood and Central Islip have been high school students. Now, a father of one of the victims hopes to make a change by running for a position on the school board.

Robert Mickens' daughter Nisa was 15 when she was killed with her long-time friend, Kayla Cuevas, in September.

In a Facebook post, Mickens said his goal is to bring change and educational opportunities to Brentwood students so children can learn in a safe environment.

Mickens is running on a slate with Reverend Bryan Greaves Jr. and attorney Joe Fritz.

Four MS-13 gang members were arrested in March and charged with Nisa and Kayla’s murders.

Nine more bodies have been found since the girls’ deaths.

