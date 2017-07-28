FDA Proposes Cutting Nicotine Amounts In Cigarettes And Electronic Cigarettes

Nicotine will now be at the center of the Food and Drug Administration's effort to regulate tobacco, the agency said, announcing that it will aim to lower the amount of nicotine in cigarettes to a level that will help curb addiction.

"Tobacco use remains the leading cause of preventable disease and death in the United States, causing more than 480,000 deaths every single year," the FDA said in announcing the plan. The agency added that the toll also has a monetary cost, with "direct health care and lost productivity costs totaling nearly $300 billion a year."

It would be the first time in the agency's history that it has sought to regulate the amount of nicotine in cigarettes. The policy will also apply to electronic cigarettes — or e-cigarettes.

"The overwhelming amount of death and disease attributable to tobacco is caused by addiction to cigarettes – the only legal consumer product that, when used as intended, will kill half of all long-term users," FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb said Friday. "Unless we change course, 5.6 million young people alive today will die prematurely later in life from tobacco use."

The plan had an immediate effect on the stock market.

"It's a real blow to big tobacco," NPR's Rob Stein says. "There's no question about that. And tobacco stocks have already started to fall" after Friday's announcement.

