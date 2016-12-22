Food Bank And Veterans Group Give Holiday Meals To Vets In Need

Volunteers from Island Harvest Food Bank and Suffolk County United Veterans are distributing frozen turkeys and canned goods to veterans and their families who are in need during the holiday season.

Bill Doane, with the Suffolk County United Veterans, says that without these donations, many of the veterans and their families would go hungry at this time of the year.

“A lot of them are, or are well underneath, the poverty level. So for many of them, it means having a Christmas dinner,” Doane said.

Stacy Parsell, with Island Harvest, says these veterans struggle to pay rent, get medical help and find jobs. She says the donations help them to at least enjoy a holiday dinner.

“As we all sit down for our holiday table, we will know that there are at least 100 veterans and their families who will be able to enjoy a hot, nutritious meal as well,” Parsell said.

Leftovers will be donated to the veterans group.