Fresh Air Weekend: NPR's Robert Siegel; 2017 In Music; 'Quest'

NPR's Robert Siegel Reflects On What It Was Like To 'Grow Up On The Air': The longtime host of All Things Considered will retire in January. NPR had only been on the air for five years when Siegel started in 1976. "So we really could make it up as we went along," he says.

Ken Tucker Looks Back On 2017 In Music: Fresh Air's music critic presents his annual list of favorite music — along with some thoughts about the rock, pop and country stars who died in 2017.

A Filmmaker's 'Quest' For A Quiet Family Portrait Is Pierced By Unforeseen Trauma: Jonathan Olshefski spent 10 years filming Christopher Rainey and his family, who run a recording studio in a working-class African-American section of North Philadelphia. Then their daughter was shot.

