Fundraising For Connecticut Gubernatorial Race Heats Up

Two prospective Connecticut gubernatorial candidates have emerged as the most successful fundraisers in the last quarter that ended on June 30. They lead a pack of eight Republicans and five Democrats seeking to replace Democratic Governor Dannel Malloy in the 2018 election.

The most prolific fundraiser is Shelton Republican Mayor Mark Lauretti. Since April, he has raised $145,000 in donations of $100 or less because he is participating in the state’s public financing program.

State Comptroller Kevin Lembo, a Democrat, has also raised almost $144,000 since April. He is not participating in the public financing program but as an exploratory candidate, his campaign is limited to donations of $375 or less.

Republican Peter Lumaj has raised the most money. Since September, he has raised $281,000. But only $74,000 of that was raised since April. He doesn’t qualify for public financing because most of his money has been raised from out-of-state. Candidates for governor must raise $250,000 in small contributions from mostly Connecticut residents to qualify for public financing.