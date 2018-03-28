Gas Prices On The Rise In Connecticut

Gas prices in Connecticut are inching up.

The average price of gas in Connecticut this week is $2.71, while the national average is $2.61.

Fran Mayko, a spokesperson for AAA Northeast says the market is starting to change from the winter blend gasoline to the more expensive summer blend, but there are several other reasons as well.

“There’s also higher crude oil prices, inventories are dropping, and because we’re on the cusp of the summer drive season, demand is starting to rise.”

Mayko says they’re forecasting the national average to be around $2.70 in the spring and summer.

“Of course in Connecticut, prices will certainly be higher, perhaps another dime higher, around the $2.80 mark, mainly because of the high cost of doing business in Connecticut.”

The average price of gas in New York is $2.73