GOP Starts Chipping Away At Dodd-Frank

By 16 minutes ago
  • A Wall Street street sign is framed by an American flag hanging on the facade of the New York Stock Exchange in 2015.
    A Wall Street street sign is framed by an American flag hanging on the facade of the New York Stock Exchange in 2015.
    Mary Altaffer / AP

Republicans in Congress are taking their first steps to dismantle Dodd-Frank, the recession-era financial reform law, as the U.S. House of Representatives is expected to vote Wednesday to allow public companies to secretly pay foreign governments for mineral rights.

The rule being scrapped was championed by humanitarian groups because it opened a window into how big oil companies bribed corrupt governments. Groups like Global Witness and Oxfam complain that rolling back the rule will make it easier to steal resources from poor countries. Industry groups, however, counter that while laudable. the regulation hurts American companies.

Michael Littenberg, a lawyer for Ropes and Gray who fought the rule, says it "may result in governments deciding to do business with companies from other parts of the world that do not have similar disclosure regulations."

This vote is the first to use the Congressional Review Act, a look-back maneuver that allows Congress to undo previous regulations. If the vote passes the House, it would need only a simple majority in the Senate before it goes to the president's desk.

Tags: 
Dodd-Frank
financial regulation

Related Content

Banking Regulations May Lose Their Bite Under Trump Appointees

By Dec 18, 2016
Richard Drew / AP

New York regulators fined errant banks a total of $650 million in 2016, but that number could increase in the new year when new rules take effect.

New York’s New Bull On Wall Street

By Oct 18, 2016
Charles Lane / WSHU

At first impression Maria Vullo is guarded, and a bit camera shy. But when she talks about her legal work, going back decades, you can feel her conviction.

“When I went after a domestic terrorist in the Planned Parenthood case, no one would say I wasn’t tough.”