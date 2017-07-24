Gov. Cuomo Orders Voter Registration Expansion

On Monday New York Governor Andrew Cuomo issued an executive order to expand access to voter registration in the state.

The governor’s top counsel, Alphonso David, explains the order directs state agencies to make voter registration forms available to members of the public, both through mailings and in person interactions.

The executive order details all of the steps that agencies will be required to take to ensure that people are provided with information about voting, including direct mail and providing electronic voter registration forms to members of the public, directing agencies to conduct their affairs in a non-partisan fashion and also to make sure they consult with the board of elections.

The order also directs public colleges and universities to do a better job of getting students signed up to vote.

The order comes as New York is refusing to comply with the Trump administration’s request to hand over voter data as part of an alleged voter fraud investigation.

Cuomo says giving over voter’s personal information only perpetuates the “myth” that widespread voter fraud exists.