Gov. Cuomo Proposes Middle Class Recovery Act

By Ronny Reyes 8 minutes ago
  • New York State Chief Diversity Officer Rose Rodriguez explains Gov. Cuomo’s Middle Class Recovery Act to Long Island residents at a community meeting in Brentwood on Tuesday. Other members of Gov. Cuomo’s staff sit at the table with Rodriguez.
    New York State Chief Diversity Officer Rose Rodriguez explains Gov. Cuomo’s Middle Class Recovery Act to Long Island residents at a community meeting in Brentwood on Tuesday. Other members of Gov. Cuomo’s staff sit at the table with Rodriguez.
    Ronny Reyes / WSHU

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is anticipating how cuts to the federal government could affect the state’s middle class residents.

Rose Rodriguez, Cuomo’s chief diversity officer, was on Long Island Tuesday to explain the governor’s Middle Class Recovery Act.

Rodriguez says it would lower income and property taxes, make public colleges in the state more affordable, and lower the cost of prescription drugs in New York despite proposed federal budget cuts.   

“We’re going to see what the federal government proposes, and if it affects us, we’ll have a step in this process to see how we manage to secure that these programs don’t get cut.”  

Rodriguez says Long Island will especially benefit from reduced property taxes. It currently ranks among the highest in the nation for property tax rates. 

Tags: 
Long Island
Property Tax
New York
Andrew Cuomo
Rose Rodriguez

Related Content

Gov. Cuomo Warns Against 'Dramatic' Increases In State Budget

By Mar 29, 2017
Office of N.Y. Gov. Andrew Cuomo

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is warning that the state might not be able to add more money for schools this year because of uncertainties in Washington over federal funding.