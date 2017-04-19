Gov. Cuomo Proposes Middle Class Recovery Act

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is anticipating how cuts to the federal government could affect the state’s middle class residents.

Rose Rodriguez, Cuomo’s chief diversity officer, was on Long Island Tuesday to explain the governor’s Middle Class Recovery Act.

Rodriguez says it would lower income and property taxes, make public colleges in the state more affordable, and lower the cost of prescription drugs in New York despite proposed federal budget cuts.

“We’re going to see what the federal government proposes, and if it affects us, we’ll have a step in this process to see how we manage to secure that these programs don’t get cut.”

Rodriguez says Long Island will especially benefit from reduced property taxes. It currently ranks among the highest in the nation for property tax rates.