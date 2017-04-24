Gov. Cuomo Wants To Allow Alcohol Sales At Movie Theaters

By Dyondra Wilson 56 minutes ago
  • Courtesy of Pixabay

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo wants to allow movie theaters across the state to serve alcohol.

Cuomo introduced a bill that will allow alcoholic beverages to be sold to legal age customers with tickets for films PG-13 and up.

Nationwide movie theater admission sales have been flat for years. As a way to boost attendance, movie theaters in New York want to serve alcohol.

State law currently permits theaters with licensed restaurants to serve alcoholic beverages. Previous attempts to passing legislation to allow alcohol sales have failed.

