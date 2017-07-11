Gov. Malloy Releases Cybersecurity Strategy

The Connecticut state agencies that experience the most cyberattacks are the Department of Revenue Services and the Department of Social Services. Governor Dannel Malloy made this known when he released the state’s cybersecurity strategy in Hartford on Monday.

Malloy says the departments of Revenue Services and Social Services are prime targets because most hackers are looking for personal financial data.

“There’s the folks that want to get data so they can simply steal money from you. Or steal money from somebody who is paying you money.”

He says other major targets are the state’s hospitals and universities.

State officials are able to block only about 42 percent of the average 4.8 million attacks a month experienced by the state’s computer systems. Malloy says that’s why he’s come up with a state cybersecurity strategy to help residents and businesses better protect themselves.

“Our fellow citizens need to understand that we are under attack constantly. And so are they. Those emails that you don’t recognize the sender more often than not, that’s someone trying to get into your device.”

The document addresses critical infrastructure, financial services, insurance and defense.

Governor Malloy says state officials are now working on an action plan that will contain concrete steps to address the issues raised in the report. He also says there’s been no known compromise of the state’s voting systems that are the focus of President Trump’s voter fraud commission.